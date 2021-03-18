CWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $46.39.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.