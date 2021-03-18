CWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

