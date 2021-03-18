CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,903.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

