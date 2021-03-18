CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PCAR stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.