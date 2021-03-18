CWM Advisors LLC Sells 11,901 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 865,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,471,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,740,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

