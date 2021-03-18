CWM Advisors LLC Sells 17,840 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Aflac by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $52.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

