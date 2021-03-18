CWM Advisors LLC Sells 9,177 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

