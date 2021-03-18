CWM Advisors LLC Sells 9,990 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 130,890 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 533,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

