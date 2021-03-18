CWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $221.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

