CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CBAY opened at $5.00 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.