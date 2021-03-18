CynergisTek (CTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $2.30 on Thursday. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, program development and remediation, and monitoring and advisory services. It serves primarily healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, Internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consultants brand names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.