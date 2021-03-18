Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce $7.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $32.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.84 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,735. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,181,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

