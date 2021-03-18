Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Down 5.3%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 1,302,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 955,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $240,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $219,393.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,735 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

