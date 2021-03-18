CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.59 Million

Brokerages predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce $19.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $49.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.09 million, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $77.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CTMX opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $15.44.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

