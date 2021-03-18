DAD (DAD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $41.49 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAD has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.00664300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026342 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035509 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

