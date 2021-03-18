DAEX Price Hits $0.0102 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DAEX has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $91,397.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00631163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

