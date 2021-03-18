Dai Price Up 0.2% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $198.21 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00630114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,860,164,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,860,164,584 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dai Token Trading

