Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.82 ($80.97).

DAI traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching €71.33 ($83.92). The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €73.06 ($85.95).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

