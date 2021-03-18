Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.62

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.62 and last traded at $87.73, with a volume of 55201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDAIF. HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

