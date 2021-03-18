Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,360 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Danaher worth $1,094,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

