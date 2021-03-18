Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,317 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of Danaher worth $144,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,323.6% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 18,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $215.77. 25,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,072. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.81 and its 200-day moving average is $224.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

