DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 8.3% This Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $80.94 million and approximately $27.24 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00009036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.95 or 0.00486929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00154000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00060921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.40 or 0.00683651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00081451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

