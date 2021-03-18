DAOBet Price Tops $0.0129 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $14.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,485.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.90 or 0.00914588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.48 or 0.00335953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

