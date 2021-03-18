Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 900.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 399.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DQ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of DQ opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

