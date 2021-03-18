Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.30 and last traded at $81.21. 1,904,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,872,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

