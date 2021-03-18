Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) versus Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Head to Head Contrast

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 16.12 $29.52 million $0.40 203.03 Netlist $26.10 million 15.22 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -23.19

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Daqo New Energy and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Netlist 0 1 1 0 2.50

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus target price of $57.60, indicating a potential downside of 29.07%. Netlist has a consensus target price of $0.90, indicating a potential downside of 51.48%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Netlist.

Volatility and Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 13.98% 12.41% 6.49% Netlist -16.13% N/A -30.99%

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Netlist on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

