Darden Restaurants (DRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Darden Restaurants to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DRI opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. MKM Partners cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

