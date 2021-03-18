Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Down 9.1%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares were down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,529,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,501,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

