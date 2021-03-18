DATA (DTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.13 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00630927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

