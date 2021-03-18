Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $885,500.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DDOG traded down $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,728.76 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,210,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,480,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.