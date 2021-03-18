Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $81.69 and last traded at $81.89. 4,133,976 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,705,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.54.

Specifically, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $1,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $272,024.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,257.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,868,325 shares of company stock worth $189,294,330. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,785.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

