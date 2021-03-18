Datum Trading Up 89.4% Over Last Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $301,818.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 89.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00051255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.07 or 0.00628202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034514 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

