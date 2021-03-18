David A. Duffield Sells 108,900 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WDAY traded down $11.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.30 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.