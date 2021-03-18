David E. Shaw Sells 41,173 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 41,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $3,320,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.29. 1,255,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,453. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

