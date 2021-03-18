David Golub Buys 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,456.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub bought 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00.

On Monday, December 21st, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00.

On Friday, December 18th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,546. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.