David N. Shane Buys 2,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN remained flat at $$39.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,701. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 120,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

