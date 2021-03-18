David S. Kabakoff Sells 120,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSTL traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.05. 18,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,191. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

