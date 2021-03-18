Dawn Protocol Trading 150.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 147.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and $6.79 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 150.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.37 or 0.00456978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00062181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00143150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.56 or 0.00650904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00077460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,837,786 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

