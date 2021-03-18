DCF Advisers LLC Has $11.83 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.9% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $28.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,062.82. 36,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,047.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,765.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

