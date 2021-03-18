DCF Advisers LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,465,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,339,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $75,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

ALXN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.13. 34,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

