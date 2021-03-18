DCF Advisers LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up 2.2% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after buying an additional 554,239 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after buying an additional 250,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.98. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

