DCF Advisers LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.0% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.01. 9,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,565. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

