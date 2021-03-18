DCF Advisers LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 5.0% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 705,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,150,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,673,703. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

