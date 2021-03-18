DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Down 6.3%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.03. Approximately 1,367,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,213,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

DCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 670,801 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

