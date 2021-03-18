DDKoin Trading Down 12% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $54,698.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00031468 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007428 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.