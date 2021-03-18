Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,420.93

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,420.93 ($44.69) and traded as high as GBX 3,514 ($45.91). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,490 ($45.60), with a volume of 156,475 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,540.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,420.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 11.11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

In related news, insider Alison Platt bought 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

