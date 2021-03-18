Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $1.84. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 150 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

