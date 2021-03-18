DECOIN Price Tops $0.0889 on Major Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $300,193.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00191884 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00025688 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,158,553 coins and its circulating supply is 54,467,797 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

