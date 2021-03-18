DeepOnion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,081.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $2,081.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,443,535 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

