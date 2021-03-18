DeFiner Price Up 167.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 133.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DeFiner has a market cap of $10.75 million and $4.48 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 167.4% against the US dollar. One DeFiner token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00456976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00138178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00662384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00076206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,424,526 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

DeFiner Token Trading

